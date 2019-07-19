2nd man charged in Canada Day homicide

Ottawa police have charged a second man in the death of Ryan Kabuya-Ntumba, who was gunned down in the ByWard Market on Canada Day.

Islam Rashed, 23, of Ottawa is charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for Moadd Maadani, 23, who was charged with second-degree murder days after Kabuya-Ntumba's death. Police are uncertain whether Maadani remains in Canada or has fled the country.

Police consider him armed and dangerous and ask anyone who sees him to contact 911.

Kabuya-Ntumba was shot multiple times in the early morning hours of Canada Day. (Jordy Kabuya/Facebook)

Kabuya-Ntumba was shot multiple times in front of a strip of businesses on Dalhousie Street, between York and George streets, at about 3 a.m. on July 1.

His brother described him as a man who loved to smile and crack jokes.

Kabuya-Ntumba's funeral was held on July 13.