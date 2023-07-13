Second golfer struck by lightning on Kanata golf course has died

A second man who was struck by lightning on a Kanata golf course late last month has died.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario confirmed it's investigating the death of Justin Newsom.

He was at Loch March Golf & Country Club on June 26 when he was struck, along with Jesse Hawkins.

The coroner's office previously said it's investigating Hawkins's death as well.

The region was under a number of weather alerts on the afternoon the men were struck, including a severe thunderstorm warning in Ottawa and a tornado warning in Gatineau.

A woman who answered the phone at Loch March Thursday morning declined to answer any questions about the incident.

"We respect the privacy of the families involved and we will not be issuing any comments," she said.

The sign at the entrance to Loch March Golf & Country Club is shown on June 27, 2023, the day after the lightning strike. (David Bates/Radio-Canada)

Newsom had worked as a videographer for CBC/Radio-Canada around 2019-2020.

He also spent time with CTV and TSN before starting a career as an IT analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"It is with great sadness that we are informing you of the passing of Justin Newsom," wrote Charles Dubois, director for operations and production with CBC/Radio-Canada in an email to the newsroom on Thursday.

"We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Newsom's funeral is scheduled to take place on July 21.