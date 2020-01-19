2nd fire at homeless shelter in three weeks

The Gîte Ami homeless shelter in Gatineau was damaged by a fire Saturday morning, the second blaze in three weeks.

According to Gatineau police, a man has been arrested in connection with the fire, which was called in at 7:48 a.m.

Police said charges will be laid and the man will remain in custody.

The first fire that damaged the shelter occurred on New Year's Eve and uprooted its occupants.

Between 55 to 60 people used the shelter every night but have been sleeping at Le Centre communautaire Fontaine, a community centre, as repairs continue.

During the day, the displaced shelter users spend their time at La Soupe Populaire de Hull, a Gatineau soup kitchen.

The first fire was started in debris outside the rear wall of the building, police said at the time, before making its way through a vent. The shelter's operators believe the first fire was the result of a New Year's Eve celebration gone awry.

Since that fire, Gîte Ami has also been the victim of vandalism, with one man being arrested and released after the shelter's van was damaged and a dumpster was emptied out on the property.

In a previous interview, a spokesperson for the shelter said it could take months to complete repairs from the first fire and that a new temporary shelter might be needed.