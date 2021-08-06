2nd man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nepean stabbing

A 19-year-old Ottawa man is now the second person facing a murder charge in a fatal stabbing at a home in Nepean in July.

Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, was found dead inside the basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane early in the morning of July 22.

An upstairs neighbour had heard a commotion and went downstairs to find Houghton bloodied on the floor.

In a news release Friday, Ottawa police said Erick Silva-Stone of Ottawa had been charged with second-degree murder. They said he appeared in court the previous day and remains in custody.

Nicholas Cox of Ottawa was charged with second-degree murder July 28.