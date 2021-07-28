Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nepean fatal stabbing

A 20-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing inside a basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane last week.

Nicholas Cox, 20, charged in last week's death of Christopher Avery Houghton

Ottawa police charged a 20-year-old man in the death of Christopher Avery Houghton inside a home on Sherry Lane in Nepean. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

Ottawa police have charged a 20-year-old Ottawa man in the fatal stabbing of another man at a home in Nepean.

Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, was found dead inside the basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane early in the morning on July 22.

An upstairs neighbour had heard a commotion and went downstairs to find the man bleeding on the floor.

Nicholas Cox of Ottawa has been charged with second-degree murder in Houghton's death, police say.

Cox appeared in court Wednesday and has been remanded into custody.

