Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nepean fatal stabbing

Ottawa police have charged a 20-year-old Ottawa man in the fatal stabbing of another man at a home in Nepean.

Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, was found dead inside the basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane early in the morning on July 22.

An upstairs neighbour had heard a commotion and went downstairs to find the man bleeding on the floor.

Nicholas Cox of Ottawa has been charged with second-degree murder in Houghton's death, police say.

Cox appeared in court Wednesday and has been remanded into custody.