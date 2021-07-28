Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Nepean fatal stabbing
A 20-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing inside a basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane last week.
Ottawa police have charged a 20-year-old Ottawa man in the fatal stabbing of another man at a home in Nepean.
Christopher Avery Houghton, 25, was found dead inside the basement apartment of a home on Sherry Lane early in the morning on July 22.
An upstairs neighbour had heard a commotion and went downstairs to find the man bleeding on the floor.
Nicholas Cox of Ottawa has been charged with second-degree murder in Houghton's death, police say.
Cox appeared in court Wednesday and has been remanded into custody.