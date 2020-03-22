Skip to Main Content
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in ByWard Market stabbing
Ottawa

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in ByWard Market stabbing

Gholam Alisalehie, 58, was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday. He died in hospital Saturday morning.

Gholam Alisalehie, 58, stabbed Thursday afternoon, died in hospital Saturday

CBC News ·
Gholam Alisalehie, 58, died in hospital Saturday morning after being stabbed on Murray Street Thursday afternoon. (CBC)

A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in the ByWard Market Thursday.

Gholam Alisalehie, 58, was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street just after 2 p.m. He died in hospital Saturday morning, Ottawa police said.

Police had arrested two men. The 23-year-old appeared in court Sunday. He's being held in custody.

The other was released without charges, police wrote in a release Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now