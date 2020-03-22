Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in ByWard Market stabbing
A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of another man in the ByWard Market Thursday.
Gholam Alisalehie, 58, was stabbed in the 200 block of Murray Street just after 2 p.m. He died in hospital Saturday morning, Ottawa police said.
Police had arrested two men. The 23-year-old appeared in court Sunday. He's being held in custody.
The other was released without charges, police wrote in a release Sunday.