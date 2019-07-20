More dead fish found in the Du Lièvre River
Officials in Quebec say they found about 100 dead fish in the river.
Earlier mass fish death was blamed on a toxic spill
Officials in Quebec have found dead fish in the Du Lièvre River in the Outaouais for the second time this month.
Quebec's Ministry of Forestry, Wildlife and Parks got reports about the dead fish on Friday and sent experts to the area who confirmed the deaths.
A preliminary assessment by Quebec government biologists found around 100 dead fish including pike, bass and carp.
Officials are continuing their work in the river on Saturday but say there is no danger to people.
The discovery comes after necropsies determined an earlier mass fish death in the river was caused by a toxic spill.
Fish from the most recent die off will be examined by experts to determine the cause of death.
