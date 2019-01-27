2nd person arrested in homicide of Nunavut woman

Ottawa police have arrested a second person in connection with the homicide of a woman from Igloolik, Nunavut.

Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, 37, is believed to have died sometime after she was last seen by her family on Jan. 11.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Lennese Kublu, was charged Saturday with second-degree murder.

On Sunday night, the Ottawa Police Service said another person is in custody, although they have not released their name or the reason they were arrested.

The person is expected to appear in court Monday morning, police said.

As of Saturday, police had not found Kublu-Iqqittuq's body. Investigators spent the weekend searching the Trail Road landfill in southwest Ottawa.