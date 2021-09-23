We love eating seasonally for the great flavours that go with it, so why not apply that logic to our beverage making?

Taste and Tipple blogger Yvonne Langen welcomed the first day of autumn by sharing her latest concoctions with Alan Neal on CBC Radio's All In A Day recently.

Yvonne Langen shares two cocktail tutorials each week on her Instagram page. (Yvonne Langen)

Here are two drinks you can find on Langen's Instagram feed, one with alcohol and one without. She also shares two tutorials per week on Instagram.

Gettin' Figgy With It

Ingredients

2 oz cognac

1/3 oz Cointreau

1 tsp Black Walnut Amaro (optional)

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/3 oz fig jam syrup

4 sprigs fresh thyme

Garnish: quartered fig

Garnish: thyme sprig

Fig Jam Syrup

1/4 cup fig jam

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Muddle fresh thyme sprigs with fig jam syrup in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until fragrant with thyme. Add remaining ingredients and shake over ice until well-chilled. Double strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a quartered fig skewered on a cocktail pick and a sprig of fresh thyme.

Fig Jam Syrup

Combine fig jam and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk constantly until the jam and water are fully combined. Simmer until reduced to a thin syrup (it will thicken as it cools).

First Blush is a non-alcoholic grapefruit mocktail created by Yvonne Langen. (Yvonne Langen)

First Blush: Grapefruit Mocktail

2 oz Søbrii 0-Gin

1.5 oz grapefruit juice freshly squeezed

1/2 oz cardamom syrup

Garnish: grapefruit twist

Cardamom Syrup

1.5 cups sugar

1 cup water

1.5 tbsp cardamom pods

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake over ice until well-chilled. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

Cardamom Syrup