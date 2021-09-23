Make your own autumn cocktail
Yvonne Langen shares two fall cocktail creations, one with alcohol and one without, for cool autumn gatherings
We love eating seasonally for the great flavours that go with it, so why not apply that logic to our beverage making?
Taste and Tipple blogger Yvonne Langen welcomed the first day of autumn by sharing her latest concoctions with Alan Neal on CBC Radio's All In A Day recently.
Here are two drinks you can find on Langen's Instagram feed, one with alcohol and one without. She also shares two tutorials per week on Instagram.
Gettin' Figgy With It
Ingredients
- 2 oz cognac
- 1/3 oz Cointreau
- 1 tsp Black Walnut Amaro (optional)
- 1/2 oz lemon juice
- 1/3 oz fig jam syrup
- 4 sprigs fresh thyme
- Garnish: quartered fig
- Garnish: thyme sprig
Fig Jam Syrup
- 1/4 cup fig jam
- 1/4 cup water
Instructions
Muddle fresh thyme sprigs with fig jam syrup in the bottom of a cocktail shaker until fragrant with thyme.
Add remaining ingredients and shake over ice until well-chilled.
Double strain into a chilled coupe glass.
Garnish with a quartered fig skewered on a cocktail pick and a sprig of fresh thyme.
Fig Jam Syrup
Combine fig jam and water in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk constantly until the jam and water are fully combined.
Simmer until reduced to a thin syrup (it will thicken as it cools).
First Blush: Grapefruit Mocktail
- 2 oz Søbrii 0-Gin
- 1.5 oz grapefruit juice freshly squeezed
- 1/2 oz cardamom syrup
- Garnish: grapefruit twist
Cardamom Syrup
- 1.5 cups sugar
- 1 cup water
- 1.5 tbsp cardamom pods
Instructions
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker and shake over ice until well-chilled.
Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with grapefruit twist.
Cardamom Syrup
Combine water and cardamom pods in a small saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil.
-
Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Remove from heat and transfer to a mason jar. Store in the fridge overnight and then strain off the cardamom pods. Syrup will keep well in the mason jar (with lid on) for two weeks.
