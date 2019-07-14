'Major search' underway for teen girls missing in Algonquin Park

A "major search" is underway for a pair of teen girls last seen three days ago on a trail in Algonquin Park, Ontario Provincial Police said Sunday.

Maya Mirota and Marta Malek, both 16, have been missing since the night of July 11, when they were last spotted on Western Uplands Trail near Rainbow Lake.

OPP, the Ontario Search and Rescue Association, and park wardens and staff are all involved in the search effort. An OPP helicopter and fixed-wing plane from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are also assisting.

The two girls are both experienced campers from the Kitchener area, OPP said in a news release Sunday. They were part of a group camping in the park.

They had a tent, other equipment and limited supplies when they were last seen.

UPDATE: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OPP</a> is still searching for two missing 16 year old females, Maya MIROTA and Marta MALEK. Please see below for photos and additional description of both females. If you have any information, please call 1-888-310-1122. ^jt <a href="https://t.co/hxtgDqyBw4">pic.twitter.com/hxtgDqyBw4</a> —@OPP_COMM_ER

Search continues Sunday

The search is focused on the western expanses of the sprawling provincial park, OPP said.

Mirota is described as roughly five-feet tall with a thin build and long auburn hair.

Malek is approximately six-feet tall with shoulder-length dirty blonde hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information should call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.