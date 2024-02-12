A search-and-rescue operation is underway on a lake north of Gananoque, Ont., for two people who fell through the ice, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In a social media post at around 6 p.m. Sunday, OPP said their officers were on the scene at Charleston Lake, roughly 120 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa.

Initially, three people were reported missing, OPP said.

One of them was located safely, they said in a second post about two hours later.

Fire crews and a helicopter from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre at CFB Trenton were helping with the search, said Const. Joey Mason in an email to CBC.

Few other details have been released, with Mason describing the disappearances as "a developing situation."