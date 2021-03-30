Search for COVID-19 vaccination rates in your Ottawa neighbourhood

While COVID-19 has spread to every corner of Ottawa, vaccination rates vary substantially from neighbourhood to neighbourhood, according to data compiled by the Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences.

The not-for-profit group used government data to track COVID-19 cases and vaccination rates across Ontario, breaking it down by postal code.

The analysis reveals that unlike Toronto, Ottawa hasn't seen the same stark difference in vaccination rates between affluent neighbourhoods and lower-income areas. In Toronto, the data suggests residents who live in economically disadvantaged areas also have a harder time getting access to vaccines.

Ottawa's different. Take for example the city's Vanier neighbourhood, where many residents live on lower incomes, but which has the city's highest vaccination rate. According to data collected at the end of March, the institute found 16.2 per cent of Vanier residents had received their first shot, well above the citywide average of 9.1 per cent.

By contrast, the wealthier suburb of Kanata's vaccination rate sits at around 5.5 per cent.

There are exceptions. Neighbourhoods with the postal code K1T, including lower-income areas such as Blossom Park, have the city's highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100 residents, yet the vaccination rate remains below average at six per cent.

As of Friday, the province had identified the K1T postal code — along with the K1V and K2V codes — as COVID-19 "hot spots," meaning anyone 50 and older who lives in those areas can now book a vaccine appointment.

Discover how your area stacks up by searching for the first three digits of your postal code in the table below.