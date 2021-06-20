Search underway for missing swimmer who jumped off Prince of Wales Bridge

Emergency crews are searching the Ottawa River after someone jumped off the Prince of Wales Bridge Sunday but didn't resurface, paramedics say.

Paramedics said dispatchers got a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. about a group of people jumping into the river from the old train bridge, which is west of the national capital's downtown and crosses the river into Quebec.

Paramedics said the callers indicated that one of those individuals didn't resurface after hitting the water.

As of 5:30 p.m., marine units from the Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Fire Services and the Gatineau, Que., fire department were searching for the missing person.