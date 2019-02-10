Search for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq's body temporarily suspended

The Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit has temporarily suspended its weeks-long search to find an Ottawa woman's body at the Trail Road landfill site.

Susan ​Kublu-Iqqittuq, a 37-year-old Inuk woman, went missing on Jan. 11. Police later reported her dead, but said that her body had not been found yet.

The search was suspended this weekend to allow officers to take a break, police said Sunday.

The victim's daughter Lennese Kublu, 18, and her former boyfriend Dwight Brown, 28, were arrested in relation to the incident, and were charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police said they believe Kublu-Iqqittuq's body was left in a dumpster near the home she shared with her daughter, then transported to the Trail Road landfill.

Our <a href="https://twitter.com/OttawaPolice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OttawaPolice</a> officers working hard in tough weather conditions on our latest homicide investigation. Tx to all our <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ESU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ESU</a> teams for their dedication. Tx to <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> staff for their expertise and support. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DedicationToDuty?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DedicationToDuty</a> <a href="https://t.co/v6NdFfcjOx">pic.twitter.com/v6NdFfcjOx</a> —@ChiefBordeleau

Police had been searching for the body at the landfill for two weeks.

The search will resume this week, police said.