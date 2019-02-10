Skip to Main Content
Search for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq's body temporarily suspended
The Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit temporarily suspended its weeks-long search this past weekend to find an Ottawa woman's body at the Trail Road landfill site.

Police say they will resume search Ottawa landfill this week

Ottawa police have been searching the Trail Road landfill site to search for Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq's body. (Charles Bordeleau/Ottawa Police Services)

Susan ​Kublu-Iqqittuq, a 37-year-old Inuk woman, went missing on Jan. 11. Police later reported her dead, but said that her body had not been found yet. 

The search was suspended this weekend to allow officers to take a break, police said Sunday.

The victim's daughter Lennese Kublu, 18, and her former boyfriend Dwight Brown, 28, were arrested in relation to the incident, and were charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Police said they believe Kublu-Iqqittuq's body was left in a dumpster near the home she shared with her daughter, then transported to the Trail Road landfill.

Police had been searching for the body at the landfill for two weeks.

The search will resume this week, police said. 

