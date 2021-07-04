Body of man who fell into Lac McFee found

The body of a 76-year-old man who fell into Lac McFee last night has been found.

Emergency crews received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday that the man fell and hadn't resurfaced.

The Val-des-Monts fire department searched for the man with a boat but were unable to find him.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec searched the lake Sunday morning.

According to MRC des Collines police, this is the first drowning in the area this year.