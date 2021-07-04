Skip to Main Content
Ottawa·Updated

Body of man who fell into Lac McFee found

The body of a 76 year-old man who fell into Lac McFee last night has been found.

Sûreté du Québec divers were called to search lake

CBC News ·
Emergency crews received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday that a man fell into Lac McFee and hadn’t resurfaced. His body was found on Sunday morning. (Jean-Sebastien Marier/Radio-Canada)

The body of a 76-year-old man who fell into Lac McFee last night has been found. 

Emergency crews received a call around 5 p.m. Saturday that the man fell and hadn't resurfaced.

The Val-des-Monts fire department searched for the man with a boat but were unable to find him.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec searched the lake Sunday morning.

According to MRC des Collines police, this is the first drowning in the area this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now