Seaplane crashes into kayak north of Maniwaki, leaves boy in critical condition

A 12-year-old boy was transported to an Ottawa hospital in critical condition after a seaplane crashed into his kayak near Grand-Remous, Que., on Saturday afternoon.

Two people were in a kayak on the Baskatong Reservoir, north of Maniwaki, Que., before the crash, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Police say the other passenger, an adult man, jumped to safety before the collision.

The 12-year-old boy was hit by the plane and suffered major head injuries.

Officers were called to the scene at around 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The plane appeared to be having mechanical problems, but police continue to investigate.

Police also searching for missing boater

SQ divers were also sent to the Baskatong Reservoir on Sunday, to continue a search for a missing boater.

Police say a man in his 20s fell off a boat last night near Lafrance and Perdrix roads.

The man was a passenger on a boat trying to avoid a collision with another vessel, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the man-made body of water at approximately 9:30 p.m. to search the water and shorelines. The man wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell into the water.

Crews will continue the search this morning.

This is the second time SQ divers have searched for a missing boater in western Quebec this week.

Police were called to Lac des Trente et un Milles, located approximately 60 kilometres south of Grand-Remous, to search for a missing 27-year-old woman on Monday.

She was one of four people on the boat when it hit a rock.

Divers recovered her body on Wednesday.