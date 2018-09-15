Scuba enthusiast dives into Ottawa's history — and its garbage

André Constantineau originally took up scuba diving to knock something off his bucket list, but now he's using it to find antiques and raise awareness about waste.

It didn't take long to combine his love of scuba diving with treasure hunting. During one of his first post-certification dives, he discovered that rivers are full of old trinkets, he told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning earlier this week.

Constantineau was on a camping trip near Perth, Ont., and brought his gear with him to explore the Tay River. He "had a lot of fun" and found 30 to 40 bottles and a few other items, he said.

Growing up, his mother taught him to appreciate history and antiques, and that's how he knew some of the bottles he found were from the 19th century.

"You know it's that old because it's blown by hand. Usually if it's manufactured it would have a line on it," he said.

On his diving trips in the Tay River and the Rideau River, André Constantineau has found everything from old horseshoes to antique jars and construction lights. 0:44

After searching the Tay a few times and making it out to the St. Lawrence River — a popular scuba spot — Constantineau decided he wanted to do some exploring a little closer to home.

The Ottawa River was a bit too murky, and the Rideau Canal was a bit too shallow, so Constantineau dove into the Rideau River instead.

So far he's preformed dives near Lees Avenue and Porter Island, near St. Patrick Street, after researching the history of both areas.

Lees Avenue used to be an industrial park, he said, and Porter Island was once used as a quarantine zone for patients with smallpox and typhoid fever.

"I figured my chances of finding antiques would be pretty good," he said.

Constantineau found this bottle near Perth, Ont. He said it is a hand blown bottle from the 19th century. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

He was able to dig up a few old jars and an antique horseshoe, but he was shocked by the amount of garbage he found.

"I found some medical gloves, boots, and a lot of stuff coming out of storm drains."

He even found traffic lights from old construction signs with toxic batteries still inside.

"That got to me a bit," he said.

Constantineau found this horseshoe in the Rideau River near Porter Island. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Constantineau films his dives and posts the videos on YouTube. He hopes that in addition to getting people interested in Ottawa's history, he can also raise awareness about the amount of trash in local rivers.

"We should be careful what we throw in the water, and perhaps we could do a bit more in cleaning up the river."