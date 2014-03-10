Screen time in schools on the rise, expert says

It's back to school season, and for some students that means spending even more time in front of a screen — not at home, but in the classroom.

Laptops and tablets are now a common classroom staple in schools that can afford the technology, meaning class projects and other school work are increasingly being completed online.

Kara Brisson-Boivin, director of research at MediaSmarts, said shifting schoolwork onto screens isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it means students, teachers and parents need to get wise about more time spent in front of the devices.

The Canadian media and digital literacy centre, which helps teachers determine how to best use technology in the classroom, is currently putting together a report about screen time in schools.

"We're definitely seeing a bit of an increase, in particular for students who are moving up ... from elementary to middle school, and then middle school to high school," Brisson-Boivin told CBC Radio's All In A Day Tuesday. "We'll notice for sure in those key grades some increases as their workload increases."

Students aware of screen time

Brisson-Boivin said some of the feedback she's heard from students so far has left her "pleasantly surprised" — like just how aware they are about the amount of time they spend in front of screens.

"They're actually quite cognizant of how often they're online, and they're actually very clear about the opportunities where they can be offline," she said.

They're aware of when they use it too much and know when to walk away. - Kara Brisson-Boivin

Screen use in schools can include such activities as researching a wide number of topics online, creating stop-motion animation or completing math exercises through online modules.

"Some students were telling us they prefer to do certain math exercises on pen and paper .. .because they can just see a formula or see their thinking in ways that they can't online or with tech," Brisson-Boivin said, adding that some students will even ask teachers to switch to work they can complete on paper.

The digital literacy researcher also said students prefer interacting with classmates in person instead of solely through devices because they can have more meaningful conversations.

"They're aware of when they use it too much and know when to walk away," Brisson-Boivin explained.

Kara Brisson-Boivin says she's seen screen use in the classroom is being introduced to students earlier. (Submitted by Kara Brisson-Boivin)

Teachers, parents play a role

As keyed in as students are to their own screen use, they can't manage it properly without help, Brisson-Boivin cautioned.

Both teachers and parents play a role in ensuring students use screens productively and with proper limits set in place.

"If we're using tech in an incremental way in the classroom, we might want to be more aware of the ways we want to balance that when we're outside the classroom," Brisson-Boivin said.

At home, Brisson-Boivin suggests that instead of disabling Wi-Fi or taking away a device, parents should take more of a "social approach."

That could mean everyone in the family putting devices in a basket, or implementing a "digital sunset," where phones and laptops are left at a central charging station at a certain time each night.

"Finding a healthy balance is certainly going to be key for a lot of families as their kids go back to school," she said.