Wellington West traffic plan for Scott Street work raises concerns

Residents west of Ottawa's core aren't impressed with what repairing the sewers on Scott Street could do to traffic in their neighbourhoods.

The city says it has to repair its aging sewers and water mains from west of Athlone Avenue to Smirle Avenue ahead of LRT Stage 2 construction, which will send more buses down that stretch of Scott in late 2021.

This roadwork is expected to last from late spring until December and close eastbound Scott from Island Park Drive to Ross Avenue, on the western edge of Tunney's Pasture.

It will involve detours onto Richmond and Wellington streets from Churchill to Holland avenues.

The city said traffic volumes along Richmond and Wellington are expected to double and there will be parking restrictions on those streets and Holland.

Most will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with certain sections getting relief from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(Office of Councillor Jeff Leiper)

"Many of my businesses just won't be able to survive that," said Dennis Van Staalduinen, executive director of the Wellington West Business Improvement Area, at a public meeting on the plans Thursday night.

"Parking is part of the mix of how people get to the neighbourhood … Many of our businesses rely on that stop-in traffic. So if you're a small bakery or you're selling fresh meat or you're a coffee shop, people are stopping, grabbing the product [and] getting back in their vehicle."

He said he would rather see the restrictions only during rush hour.

Dennis Van Staalduinen, Executive Director of the Wellington West BIA, says he worries about the parking restrictions. (George-Etiénne Nadon-Tessier/CBC)

The city said the restrictions are needed to create more traffic flow, especially for detoured buses, and that they were developed with traffic studies.

The detoured bus routes include the 16, 50, 81 and 153.

Bike lane not safe say residents

As part of the plan, the multi-use pathway on the north side of Scott will be widened.

There will also be a separate dedicated bike lane on the south side for a small section.

But people living along Scott Street don't think it's safe.

"It's basically like Russian roulette trying to get out of our driveway as it is right now with the snowbanks," Joshua Abrams said

"I have a big fear of backing out, having a biker come and not seeing it."

Scott Street resident Joshua Abrams says Scott Street isn't safe as it is now for drivers like him who back out of their driveways. (George-Etiénne Nadon-Tessier/CBC)

Abrams said there is currently no room to put snow from his driveway and worries the bike lane will impact that further.

The city is accepting written comments on the traffic plan until March 5 and said it will consider all opinions before finalizing them.