The three-term city councillor who co-chairs Ottawa's powerful planning committee says while there are "fractured relationships" around the council table, that's not why he won't seek re-election in 2022.

Coun. Scott Moffatt, who has represented the ward currently named Rideau-Goulbourn, announced on social media Sunday — 15 years to the date of his first unsuccessful bid for city council — that he had decided not to run for a fourth term.

He later told CBC News he'd thought about making his exit for a few years.

"When I first ran in 2006 [it wasn't] something I considered a career. It was something I wanted to do. It was something I felt I could be good at and I could make a difference at," Moffatt said.

"But it's not something I considered to be doing for 30 years."

Big roles

Elected to council in 2010, Moffatt has served as co-chair of the city's planning committee since July after former chair Coun. Jan Harder stepped down in the wake of a damning integrity commissioner report.

Moffatt also chairs the city's environment committee, which is preparing a new master plan for solid waste.

Both one of the youngest and longest-serving councillors, Moffatt said it gradually became harder to reflect the needs of his constituents while handling major files like Ottawa's climate action strategy and the recently approved new official plan.

"You sacrifice one for the other, almost. And I think as I spend more time in office, I end up wanting to be more involved in bigger picture, city-wide stuff — which pulls me away from doing the work more locally. And it's tough to balance that," he said.

Scott Moffatt is seen in this 2016 photo with fellow members of Ottawa's finance and economic development committee. From left to right, former councillors David Chernushenko and Stephen Blais, Moffatt, and Allan Hubley. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

'We could function better'

Moffatt also noted the tone around the council table had shifted in recent months, citing the muting of Coun. Diane Deans' microphone during a heated LRT debate and the subsequent apology by Mayor Jim Watson.

"I think we could function better," he said. "When a politician is the story, that's a problem. The story should always be about what we're doing, the substance of our decisions, the policy that we create."

Even so, Moffatt said the "fractured relationships" that have come to characterize council recently in the eyes of the public had nothing to do with his decision to walk away from municipal politics.

"What's happening at council has no bearing on my decision to stay or go," he said. "There's always going to be challenges, there's always going to be work to do, there's always going to be fences to mend."

During his time on council, Moffatt has also pushed for the renaming of his ward after discovering the man it honours, 19th century British statesman Sir Henry Goulburn, owned a slave plantation in Jamaica and had no apparent ties to Canada.

The ward will be renamed Rideau-Jock when residents choose a new councillor in October 2022.