Skip to Main Content
Missing snowmobiler's body found in lake near Westport, Ont.
New

Missing snowmobiler's body found in lake near Westport, Ont.

OPP officers say they've found the body of a missing snowmobiler in an eastern Ontario lake.

Scott McPherson, 33, last seen alive Friday night

CBC News ·
Scott McPherson was last seen alive around 7 p.m. Friday, OPP said. (Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police said Monday they've found the body of missing snowmobiler Scott McPherson in an eastern Ontario lake.

The 33-year-old was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday, police said.

OPP brought in divers to search Westport Sand Lake, just west of the village of Westport. They located his body Monday, OPP said.

Local firefighters, police divers and an OPP drone participated in the search.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories