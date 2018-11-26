Missing snowmobiler's body found in lake near Westport, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said Monday they've found the body of missing snowmobiler Scott McPherson in an eastern Ontario lake.

The 33-year-old was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday, police said.

OPP brought in divers to search Westport Sand Lake, just west of the village of Westport. They located his body Monday, OPP said.

Local firefighters, police divers and an OPP drone participated in the search.