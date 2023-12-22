Ottawa village bemoans its future as a 'bank desert'

The days are numbered for one rural Ottawa community's only brick-and-mortar bank, leaving residents hurt and disappointed.

In recent weeks, Scotiabank has informed customers in Osgoode that its branch will close in July 2024 and that services will move to Kemptville, Ont., roughly 20 kilometres to the south.

It's unclear if even an automated banking machine will be left behind.

"So we're in a bit of a bank desert here," said Rob McLellan, who's lived in Osgoode for six years and is the chair of the Osgoode Village Community Association.

McLellan doesn't fault the bank staff or their manager for the decision to pull up stakes, noting they've won a district award for their customer service.

It's the bank's senior stewards, and the federal government, that he has a beef with.

"This really has to do more for me with a lack of government intervention on behalf of making the banks treat their customers fairly," McLellan said, adding that Osgoode is but one example of a smaller community that has been stripped of a physical bank in recent years.

The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, a federal body tasked with protecting the rights of consumers who use financial products and services, said it can require a bank to hold a community meeting, but it can't compel the institution to remain open.

"They have no teeth," McLellan said of the agency.

Seniors short-shrifted, residents say

Osgoode is located well over 40 kilometres south of Ottawa's downtown core. Its population numbered about 2,500 people in the last federal census.

Scotiabank, the only bank in the community, is in a plaza that's also home to the area's lone grocery store.

"It doesn't seem fair," said Peggy Malcolm, who was out shopping last week, about Scotiabank's planned exit. "I wish they would think about it a little more."

The bank has a notice about its planned closure in its front window. It's located in a plaza that's also home to Osgoode's only grocery store. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Scotiabank declined to give an interview.

In an emailed statement, the company said closing the branch was a difficult decision, but it had given the matter careful consideration.

"With customer preferences changing, and more day-to-day banking being done digitally, we are continuing to evolve," the company said.

But more than one Osgoode resident said seniors might be especially disadvantaged by the move. Peggy Green, another shopper, pointed to a nearby housing complex where several seniors live.

"A lot of these people walked to the bank. That's their outing," Green said. "It's a small-town community and we kind of like seeing faces."

Gudrun Klingelstein, the treasurer of a seniors' group in Osgoode, said Scotiabank 'is not respecting' their customers — particularly older Osgoode residents. (CBC)

'Not respecting their customers'

Gudrun Klingelstein, the treasurer of a local seniors' group, pointed out that Osgoode has no regular public transportation, no taxis, no Uber, and only a volunteer-driver service that costs money.

Seniors on low incomes may already be financially challenged, as rural internet is expensive, she said, and they might also be leery of online banking.

"This big institution, the bank system, is not respecting their customers, their senior customers," Klingelstein said. "They've got other drivers to close the shop down, but community support obviously is not one of them."

In its statement, Scotiabank said it's committed to hosting digital banking workshops "and proactively reaching out to seniors."

CBC also asked Scotiabank if an automated banking machine would remain. The company said it would look into it and keep CBC posted.