Scorching long weekend to follow cooler than usual August

Move over August, September is looking like the new summer.

The temperature didn't reach 30 C once in August, something that hasn't happened since 2008. The last long weekend of the summer, however, is set to be a scorcher.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 31 C on Sunday, and 32 C on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

🥵 🌡️A <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/heat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#heat</a> event will likely start Saturday over northwestern ON and reach southern ON by Sunday. <br>ℹ️ A cold front will only bring relief by Tuesday morning for northwestern ON and by Thursday morning for southern ON! <br>It's going to be a hot one folks!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/A9FJXNDHOK">pic.twitter.com/A9FJXNDHOK</a> —@ECCCWeatherON

A 'Goldilocks' summer

There have only been five days with temperatures above 30 C since the first day of summer on June 21.

"I'd call it a Goldilocks summer. Not too hot, not too cold," said Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The warmest day in August was Aug. 9, when the temperature hit 28.3 C. The last time the temperature topped 30 C was on July 11, with a high of 31.6 C.

Rainfall was also above average in August, with 110.8 millimetres of rain, compared to a normal of 86 millimetres.

We also had more rainy days than average.

"It was unusual, but we'll make up for it very soon," Kimbell said.