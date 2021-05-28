E-scooter program delayed in Ottawa, possibly until July

The City of Ottawa imposed stricter regulations on e-scooter companies to cut down on sidewalk riding and improper parking, and that's at least part of the reason for a delayed start to this year's launch in the capital.

The pilot project, which was extended for its third year by city council in March, had seen the e-scooters around city streets around late May and early June in the previous two years.

This year, however, work continues to sort through rules newly imposed by the city. Coun. Jeff Leiper says any company planning to launch in Ottawa has to use technology that can "significantly reduce, if not eliminate, sidewalk riding."

Leiper, who voted against the pilot project, said the city will select two companies to continue the pilot if they can prove their software is adequate, but he remains concerned about safety.

"I am cynical that the technology will work as advertised," he said.

Fewer companies, fewer scooters

Last year, Bird, Lime and Neuron operated e-scooters as part of the city's pilot, but it's not clear which of those two will return this summer. None of the three companies offered any clarity when contacted by CBC.

Leiper said he believes the scooters will return by early July, but noted the city will see fewer of them compared to last summer.

Accessibility advocates also remain skeptical about software upgrades protecting pedestrians.

Wayne Antle, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau chapter of the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians, who is also blind, says he worries people with disabilities will be "used as guinea pigs" as companies test out new technology.

Antle also said concerns about sidewalk riding and parking have been ignored, and advocates weren't allowed to provide feedback during the testing phase of the program.

Wayne Antle, who leads the Ottawa-Gatineau chapter of the Alliance for Equality of Blind Canadians, says he's worried the updated scooter software won't solve issues like sidewalk riding. (Submitted by Wayne Antle)

"I don't trust this process," said Antle. "When you go to three pilots of something that puts vulnerable pedestrians in danger, you know, I think that that's a problem."

The City of Ottawa's program manager of neighbourhood calming, Heidi Cousineau, said the accessibility advisory committee was consulted and "significant time was involved" to make improvements for the 2022 season.

Cousineau also said the city is currently selecting companies for the summer and it will have an update in the coming days.