Man in critical condition after collision involving scooter and vehicle

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition Saturday after a serious crash involving a scooter and a vehicle at the intersection of Hunt Club and Conroy roads.

Ottawa police confirmed the collision involved a man on a scooter and a vehicle, but did not provide more details.

Paramedics say the man, who was in his 40s or 50s, was taken to The Ottawa Hospital trauma centre after an initial call around 7:20 p.m.

As of 8:30 p.m., police closed the intersection and asked motorists to avoid the area.