COVID-19 measures must remain even past disease's peak, say scientists

Austrian demographer Erich Striessnig has pivoted from his population and climate research to focus on COVID-19, and like many scientists around the world watching the outbreak, he finds it horrific yet fascinating work.

"This is really a moment in history," said Striessnig by video conference from Vienna.

"Much of the work that we're usually doing is looking much farther into the future."

According to Striessnig, the COVID-19 situation in his country is "more or less in control."

And now, with Ottawa potentially nearing its own peak, researchers and epidemiologists here are looking at how countries like Austria handled their outbreaks — and for ways to ensure COVID-19 doesn't make an unwelcome return down the road.

Peak of 1st wave

The latest data shows the rate of new COVID-19 cases in the capital has begun to slow down.

"What we're seeing is a peak or slowing down because we've separated people," said Dr. Doug Manuel, a physician and senior scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and a professor at the University of Ottawa.

Earlier this week, Manuel said it's now taking 12 days for the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals to double, much longer than the two to four days it took at the beginning of the pandemic.

He's spent the past several weeks working on COVID-19 projections, and says while cases appear to be levelling off, that "doesn't mean [COVID-19] is going to go away at this point."

"If we take off those control measures, there's so many people that are susceptible in the community that we're going to still see this explosive growth increase," he said.

Lessons from Europe

As the virus spread in Austria, leaders there called for businesses to close and for people to self-isolate much quicker than in other European countries.

As of Thursday evening, Austria had a total of 14,476 confirmed cases and 410 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University map.

While the respiratory illness there is past the peak, Striessnig says most quarantine measures must remain in place "in order to make sure there isn't a second peak coming further down the road."

"So right now, even though things seem to be evolving in the right direction, we also have to be cautious," he said.

Dr. Mark Walker, chief of obstetrics and interim director of global health at the University of Ottawa's faculty of medicine, sees the slowdown in local COVID-19 cases as a reprieve — and like Striessnig, is acutely aware cases could spike again in the months ahead.

"I cannot emphasize enough that although we're starting to see the curve flatten and a decreased number of cases, we are in this for the long term," Walker said.

"And we need to absolutely continue all of our measures of surveillance, as well as [our] physical distancing."

Walker said he expects it will be months before there's a "substantive change or relaxing of the current recommendations" in Ottawa.

That means it's unlikely there will be any big public gatherings like sporting events or concerts before the fall, he said.

"We have several waves of any epidemic, and right now we're in our first wave," said Walker. "It's the second and third waves [we need to be concerned about] and that would be due to complacency and returning to normal too quickly."

What's needed now, he said, is robust testing and having hospital staff and equipment at-the-ready for the next wave.

"We have to remember that 99 per cent of the people are still susceptible to this virus."

'People understood' the seriousness

As for Striessnig, it's the willingness of people in Austria to follow directives to self-isolate and maintain physical distancing that's made the difference.

Some shops are now reopening, with very strict rules, and everyone is being asked to wear a mask.

"What has been remarkable here in Austria actually is the degree to which people actually follow these measures," said Striessnig.

"People understood that it is necessary."

