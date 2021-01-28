Schools in Ottawa to reopen Monday

Elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and some surrounding areas will be allowed to reopen their classrooms on Monday, the provincial government announced Thursday morning.

School boards within the areas covered by Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will be permitted to resume in-person learning on Feb. 1.

Before- and after-school child-care programs will also resume, while emergency child care will end on Friday.

As an additional precaution, the province is now requiring students in grades 1-3 to wear masks in the classroom.

Return to school should not depend on vaccination campaign, Etches says CBC News Ottawa Video 0:58 Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, says the city’s current COVID-19 case numbers do not warrant school closures and the reopening of schools should not depend on the rollout of the vaccine. 0:58

Etches lobbied for reopening

Ottawa's medical officer of health has argued that local schools should have reopened already, pointing to the fact that while there were outbreaks in the fall, there were virtually no closures. Indeed, current COVID-19 levels in Ottawa are lower than they were during the previous peak last October when schools remained open.

"I never use the word 'safe,' but what I feel confident about is that we can manage the COVID levels to decrease transmission within schools, just as we did in the fall," Dr. Vera Etches said earlier this week.

Etches said keeping schools closed harms both children and parents. Both she and Mayor Jim Watson spoke with Education Minister Stephen Lecce earlier this week to argue the city's case for reopening schools.

"The government agrees with the growing consensus in the medical community that returning students to in-person learning is essential to the wellbeing, development and mental health of children," said Lecce in a statement released Thursday morning. "According to leading medical and scientific experts, including Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, our province's schools are safe places for learning."

While Etches has championed the return to in-class learning, she has also pleaded with parents to carefully screen their children daily for COVID-19 symptoms, and to get them tested if any are present.

Etches has warned against allowing children to socialize after schools, and has referred to going to school as children's "essential work."

Although in-person learning resumes Monday, the provincial stay-at-home order remains in place until at least Feb. 9.