Skip to Main Content
Most English-language schools reopening Tuesday

Most English-language schools reopening Tuesday

Following Friday's storms, English-language schools from both the public and Catholic boards will reopen on Tuesday, except for two schools in the affected areas.

Two schools in the affected areas will remain closed

CBC News ·
The glass of a bus shelter in Ottawa's Nepean neighbourhood was smashed after a tornado ripped through the city on Sept. 22, 2018. (Leah Hansen/CBC)

Most Ottawa area English-schools will reopen on Tuesday, after being closed Monday in the aftermath of Friday's tornadoes.

All Catholic schools will reopen according the the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB), and all but two public schools will reopen according to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB).

Knoxdale Public School near Arlington Woods, and West Carleton Secondary school in Dunrobin will remained closed.

Reopened schools will resume all programs and extracurricular activities as usual, including before- and after-school care programs.

Busses will also be running as usual but there may be service disruptions and delays in certain areas.

Parents and students are asked to check ottawaschoolbus.ca for any changes or updates.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us