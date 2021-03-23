Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Schools could close after spring break, Etches warns

Rising COVID-19 case numbers means it’s "more likely than not" that schools will remain closed after the end of next week’s spring break, Ottawa’s medical officer of health said Friday.

Closure would ‘underline’ dire situation as COVID-19 cases keep rising

CBC News ·
A student descends from a school bus in Ottawa last August. On Friday, the city's medical officer of health warned that it's likely schools will stay shut after spring break due to rising COVID-19 cases. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Rising COVID-19 case numbers means it's "more likely than not" that schools will remain closed after the end of next week's spring break, Ottawa's medical officer of health says.

Dr. Vera Etches delivered that news with "a heavy heart" during a city media briefing Friday afternoon.

"I know how important schools are to the health of the community," Etches said. "Closing schools will underline the seriousness of the situation and will assist people to stay home as much as possible."

Along with the rest of Ontario, Ottawa is now under a stay-at-home order until at least early May as cases surge during the pandemic's third wave.

City health officials also reported new 242 COVID-19 cases on Friday, a one-day record.

Ottawa schools may have to close if cases keep rising, OPH says

CBC News Ottawa

37 minutes ago
1:13
Dr. Vera Etches, medical officer of health, says Ottawa Public Health will likely close schools after spring break in an effort to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in the city. 1:13

School transmission stable

The fate of elementary and secondary schools would likely be decided by next Wednesday, Etches said. Certain details, including how child-care centres would operate, still need to be worked out.

Etches maintained transmission in schools isn't "out of control," with the majority of cases connected to someone else who'd caught COVID-19 in the wider community.

"There have been new school outbreaks this week, but the overall number of outbreaks has remained fairly stable, and it's still a minority of schools that are affected by people testing positive," she said.

"My heart is heavy because I know how important schools are to the health of our community."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now