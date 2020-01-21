These eastern Ontario schools are closed today for strikes

The basics:

No school Tuesday for all eastern Ontario English Catholic students.

No school Tuesday for Renfrew County English public students.

No school Tuesday for English public high school students in Hastings and Prince Edward County.

A number of eastern Ontario schools are closed today as strikes by education workers continue.

Members of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) are taking part in a one-day strike, meaning all eastern Ontario English Catholics schools are closed.

Teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) are striking in select school boards, including the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board and some in Trenton.

Finally, members of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) in Renfrew County are striking.

Boards that are not mentioned, such as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Limestone District School Board, are not affected.

No more one-day strikes have been announced in our region.

The City of Ottawa is again offering day camps at recreation centres across the city on Tuesday.

See below for the full list of school boards affected by Tuesday's strikes:

Ottawa Catholic School Board

All Ottawa Catholic School Board schools are closed.

Before and after-school programs are also cancelled, but toddler and preschool programs and EarlyOn Centres for kids age six are running as normal.

Exams will still start on Thursday as scheduled.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

All CDSBEO schools are closed.

Parents with children that attend child care or before- and after-school care programs in CDSBEO facilities should contact their individual provider for details on whether they are still operating during the strike.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board

All ALCDSB schools are closed.

Renfrew County Catholic District School Board (RCCDSB)

All RCCDSB schools are closed.

Parents with children that attend child care and daycare at EarlyON Centres should contact their individual provider for more information about whether or not they are open.

Renfrew County District School Board (RCDSB)

All RCDSB schools are closed.

Daycares and before- and after-school providers in schools are open.

A picket outside Glashan Public School in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood Jan. 20, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board (HPEDSB)

All HPEDSB secondary school classes are cancelled. Grade 9 to 12 students should not go to school.

Elementary schools are open as usual. Students in Grades 7 and 8 who attend classes at a high school are also expected to go to school.

Daycare and before- and after-school programs are operating at select sites. Parents and guardians should contact their provider to find out whether or not their site is open.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

École secondaire publique Marc-Garneau and École élémentaire publique Cité-Jeunesse, both in Trenton, are closed due to striking OSSTF workers.

All other CEPEO schools and education centres will remain open.

Before- and after-school programs and the CEPEO education centre are also closed.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

École élémentaire catholique L'Envol is closed due to striking OSSTF workers.

All other CECCE schools are not affected by the strike.

Daycare programs at the school are also closed.