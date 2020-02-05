Here's what you need to know about this week's teacher strikes

The basics:

No school Tuesday for all English Ontario public elementary school students.

Public elementary schools will close for a second day for rolling strikes.

No school Thursday for students at two French-language school boards in the Ottawa area.

No school Thursday for high school students in the Limestone (Kingston) and Renfrew County public school boards.

Students at English Catholic schools are not affected.

Classrooms will seem a lot more empty this week as three of Ontario's main education unions plan strikes that will close schools across the province.

Elementary school students will have at least two days off this week as the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) holds a province-wide strike on Tuesday and continues rotating strikes targeting different school boards throughout the week.

In Ottawa, that means three days off for English public elementary students because of a PA day on Friday.

High school students in select public school boards will be off Thursday as teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) hold a one-day walkout.

Students attending two French-language school boards in the Ottawa area will also be off Thursday as teachers from the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) join the fray and hold their first one-day walk out of the year.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) has not announced any strike plans this week, although starting Tuesday members will be "enhancing" their administrative job action.

See below for a list of eastern Ontario school closures for the upcoming week. Make sure to visit your school board's website for the most up-to-date information.

Monday Feb. 10

Upper Canada District School Board

All classes and transportation will be cancelled for Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

This includes Grade 7 and 8 students who attend a secondary school or specialized programs. Students in Grades 9 to 12 won't be affected.

Parents and guardians whose children attend a child-care facility at a UCDSB school should contact their child-care provider with any questions.

Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board

Classes will be cancelled for all students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

All elementary schools that belong to the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board will close on Tuesday. Secondary schools will remain open, however. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

Tuesday Feb. 11

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

All elementary schools will be closed, but secondary schools will remain open.

Classes will also be cancelled for students in Grades 7 and 8 who attend Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden high schools.

The Extended Day Program will be open for students who are currently registered for before- and after-care only. Otherwise, there will be no care available during regular school hours.

Programs at schools that are offered by third-party providers may continue as planned. Parents should check with their provider for more details.

Upper Canada District School Board

All classes and transportation will be cancelled for students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8. This includes Grade 7 and 8 students who attend a secondary school or specialized programs.

Once again, students in Grades 9 to 12 won't be affected.

Parents and guardians whose children attend a child-care facility at a UCDSB school should contact their provider with any questions.

Limestone District School Board

All elementary and intermediate schools will be closed. Secondary schools will remain open.

Child-care facilities will remain open during the strike.

Renfrew County District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

Child-care facilities may continue to operate. Parents and guardians should contact their operator to confirm whether they will remain open or whether they have additional child-care spaces during strike days.

Community-use bookings will continue as usual.

Hastings-Prince Edward District School Board

Classes will be cancelled for all students from junior kindergarten to Grade 8.

Wednesday Feb. 12

Limestone District School Board

For a second straight day, all elementary and intermediate schools will be closed. Secondary schools will remain open.

Child-care facilities will again remain open during the strike.

Renfrew County District School Board

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed.

Child-care facilities may continue to operate. Again, parents and guardians should contact their operator to confirm if that's the case, and whether they have additional child-care spaces during strike days.

Community-use bookings will continue as usual.

An ETFO picket line on Elgin Street in Ottawa Feb. 5, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Thursday Feb. 13

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

All elementary schools will be closed, but secondary schools will remain open.

Classes will also be cancelled for students in Grades 7 and 8 who attend Bell, Earl of March, Longfields-Davidson Heights, Merivale and Sir Robert Borden high schools.

The Extended Day Program will be open for students who are currently registered for before- and after-care only. Otherwise, there will be no care available during regular school hours.

Programs at schools that are offered by third-party providers may continue as planned. Parents should check with their provider for more details.

Limestone District School Board

All secondary schools will be closed, and students in Grades 9 to 12 should not attend school. This includes students in co-op and those attending dual credit and programs at St. Lawrence College.

Intermediate schools located within secondary schools will operate normally and all elementary schools will remain open.

Literacy and Basic Skills, Adult ESL and Teacher Assisted Self-Study programs will also not run.

Extra-curricular activities, field trips and all sports sanctioned by the Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association will be cancelled.

Renfrew County District School Board

All kindergarten and secondary schools (Grades 9-12) will be closed.

Child-care facilities may continue to operate. Parents and guardians should contact their operator to confirm whether they will remain open or whether they have additional child-care spaces.

Community-use bookings will continue as usual.

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

All classes and transportation are cancelled due to strikes by AEFO and OSSTF members.

Before- and after-school programs for children ages four to 12 will also not operate.

The board's childcare centres for toddlers and pre-school services will remain open, with the exception of the CEPEO Centre éducatif L'Équinoxe in Pembroke.

For daycare services operated by a third party, parents and guardians should contact the child-care service to check if they will remain open. Programs for infants, toddlers and preschoolers offered by third-party partners will be open.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All schools will be closed.

Daycare centres for preschool children will remain open. Parents of school-aged children who require child care should contact their provider to learn if those centres will remain open.

All EarlyON Centres will be open with the exception of the one at Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin Catholic Elementary School in Kingston.

Friday Feb. 14

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board

Classes are cancelled at elementary schools for a Professional Activities (PA) day.