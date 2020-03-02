What you should know about education strikes this week

The highlights:

No strikes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday.

Schools in Catholic and French-language boards will close on Thursday.

English public schools in the Belleville area and some French schools Trenton will also close Thursday.

Rotating education union strikes will close some local schools on Thursday.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) members are striking across the province that day as are members of the Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO).

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) is also striking in certain boards, including the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board and some French schools in the Trenton region.

The other major education union, ETFO, does not have any strikes planned this week.

Monday Mar. 2 to Wednesday Mar. 4

No schools are affected by strikes.

Thursday, Mar. 5

Ottawa Catholic District School Board

All elementary, intermediate and secondary schools will be closed.

Before- and after-school programs will be cancelled for the day, although all Ottawa Catholic Child Care Corporation Toddler and Preschool programs and all EarlyOn Centres will be open and will operate according to their regular hours.

Community Use of Schools programming is not affected by the one-day provincial strike.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

All elementary and secondary schools will be closed

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

No school for Grade 9 to 12 students.

Students in junior kindergarten to Grade 8 are not affected.

Someone in a gorilla suit walks along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa during a provincewide walkout by eduation workers on Feb. 21, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario

All schools will be closed.

All before- and after-school programs for preschoolers, toddlers and children aged four to 12 will be cancelled.

The childcare centre at Cité Jeunesse will also be closed for this date due to the OSSTF strike.

Daycare services offered by third parties may be open. Parents and guardians should contact their childcare provider for more information.

Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est

All schools will be closed.

Daycares for preschool children at its approximately 50 schools will not be affected, except at École élémentaire catholique L'Envol, because its staff belong to the OSSTF.

Child care for school-age kids is up to the community partners that run it.

All Centres ON y va will remain open.

Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l'Est ontarien

All schools will be closed.

Daycare centres will remain open.

Before- and after-school care programs will remain open as well, with the exception of schools served by the following providers: Le Jardin des Câlins, Les Trois p'tits points cultural center and the Municipality of Russell.

Friday Mar. 5

No schools are affected by strikes.