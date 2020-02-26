Gatineau, Que., high school trip to Japan cancelled over coronavirus fears

A western Quebec school board has cancelled a Gatineau, Que., high school student trip to Japan over what it says is uncertainty in the region created by the coronavirus outbreak.

About 40 students at L'école Polyvalente Le Carrefour were planning to leave Friday on an 11-day tour, but school officials decided the risk was too high.

Elena Kettenis, a 14-year-old student who was to participate in the trip, said she had been saving up money for two years for the adventure.

"We were all super excited. There were three days left. Quite a few of the students had already packed their bags. We were all ready," said Kettenis.

In a letter sent to parents on Monday, the Draveurs school board said it decided to cancel the trip due to uncertainties over the health risks in Japan amidst the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which causes a respiratory illness called COVID-19.

"We were recently informed that the United States raised the level of risk [for] Japan, unlike Canada, which maintained the same level of risk as before," wrote school principal Sylvie Chénier.

"However, due to the uncertainty, the [school board] takes no risks with the safety of the children and its staff and has decided to terminate its travel contract to Japan."

A person wearing a masks sits in front of a countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The fast-spreading coronavirus from China is making Olympic organizers very anxious. (Jae C. Hong/The Associated Press)

The letter said that parents who purchased travel insurance for the trip will be reimbursed. Those who did not will be granted a transferable travel voucher of an equivalent cost.

The flu-like disease has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide and killed about 2,700. Like other illnesses, it can have a more severe effect on people with weaker immune systems. There is no vaccine.

In Japan, 176 people tested positive for the virus within the country, while another 691 contracted the disease on a cruise ship that was quarantined off the port of Yokohama.

Global Affairs Canada has not issued a travel advisory warning against travel to Japan due to the coronavirus, but encourages travellers to exercise normal safety precautions.

The U.S. Department of State, however, issued an advisory on Feb. 22, warning potential travellers to Japan to exercise increased caution due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Make sure your prescriptions are up to date, says this Canadian infectious disease expert. 1:21

Tour company rerouting trips

A spokesperson for the company organizing the trip said it has been rerouting or postponing tours that are scheduled to visit certain areas most directly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, including northern Italy, where the number of cases has spiked in recent days.

"The health and safety of the students, educators, and parents who travel with us is always our top priority, and we are closely monitoring the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus around the world," said the statement from EF Educational Tours Canada.

"We are allowing groups who were scheduled to travel to the most significantly impacted regions through March 31 to rebook without penalty."

The company added that it is allowing groups to delay or change their plans, including to domestic options, or take a refund in the form of a travel voucher right up to the day of departure.

Travel industry takes a hit

Some businesses in the Ottawa-Gatineau region have reported a decrease in business and an increasing fear among customers.

Mario Poulin, owner of Rockland Travel in Ottawa, said people have been phoning in or stopping by his agency to ask questions.

"They want to go on their trip, but they are worried, they wonder where it will stop and what will happen," he said.

In total, more than 30 countries or regions have reported cases of COVID-19, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The federal government continues to monitor the situation closely and reminds travelers to avoid areas at risk.

"Canadians who are considering travelling abroad need to be inquiring about the situation because this is evolving almost hour by hour now," said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne Tuesday.

"My best advice to Canadians would be [you] better check before you travel."