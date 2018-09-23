Ottawa-area schools affected by storm damage

At least one school in the Ottawa area will be closed tomorrow as cleanup from Friday's storm continues.

Hadley Junior and Philemon Wright High School in Gatineau announced today that it would be closed on Monday due to tornado damage.

SCHOOL CLOSURE!<br>Due to the damage caused by the tornado on Friday the Hadley And Philemon Wright High will be closed on Monday September 24. We will communicate with you tomorrow to give you an update on the status of the school. —@WQSB_HadleyPW

Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board are expected to announce any news about closures after 5 p.m. Sunday.

