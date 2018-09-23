Skip to Main Content
Ottawa-area schools affected by storm damage
At least one school in the National Capital Region will be closed tomorrow as cleanup from Friday's tornado continues.

Storm damage, power outages still affecting several areas of the city

CBC News ·
A car rests under debris on Boulevard de la Cité-des-Jeunes in Gatineau after a tornado touched down on Sept. 21, 2018. (Toni Choueiri/CBC)

At least one school in the Ottawa area will be closed tomorrow as cleanup from Friday's storm continues. 

Hadley Junior and Philemon Wright High School in Gatineau announced today that it would be closed on Monday due to tornado damage. 

Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board are expected to announce any news about closures after 5 p.m. Sunday.  

More to come.

