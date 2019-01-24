Icy roads mean day 4 of school bus cancellations in Ottawa area

We still haven't gone a day this week without a significant number of local students having their school buses cancelled because of bad weather.

Monday and Tuesday, it was extreme cold.

Wednesday, the snow.

Thursday, it's icy roads because of overnight freezing rain.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled buses to Ottawa's English public and Catholic schools.

Buses are also cancelled:

For the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO),

For French schools in the region — except in Kingston, Trenton and Renfrew County.

There are some cancellations for buses in the Kingston area managed by the Tri-Board service, but other routes are running.

Schools are still open.

This means the Ottawa English Catholic board's exams have been pushed back again, with the potential to now have two exams on Tuesday before the start of the new semester.

The CDBSO asks parents and students to visit their school's website for exam information, or call the school directly.

There is no word yet from western Quebec or English schools in Renfrew County.