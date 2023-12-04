Almost all eastern Ontario school buses cancelled by storm

The messy end to the weekend is keeping more school buses parked in the Ottawa-Gatineau area Monday.

Areas north and east of Gatineau have a snowfall warning. A winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa and surrounding communities, including Gatineau, ended after 9 a.m.

Because of this, almost all eastern Ontario school buses are cancelled, including in Ottawa. Check with schools or boards for more information on what happens now.

French and English buses are running closer to Lake Ontario in communities such as Kingston and Trenton.

Most western Quebec service centres remain closed because of the indefinite strike. Of those that are open, none have announced changes.

Ottawa also has a winter parking ban for most people on most streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gatineau has a new interactive map showing the progress of its snow removal.

The 511 service in Quebec shows, as of about 9 a.m, major local roads were generally snow-covered with fair to good visibility. Route 148 had been cleared west of Gatineau.

In Ontario, roads where buses have been cancelled were partially or fully snow-covered and 511 noted poor visibility around Eganville and Barry's Bay.

Western Quebec has weather warnings in red as of about 9 a.m. (Environment Canada)

Snow was expected to end this morning under the advisory after leaving a high-end forecast of about 15 centimetres behind.

There were previously snowfall and winter storm warnings in Ottawa.

The international airport recorded about 12 millimetres of rain Sunday before a centimetre of snow, with snow continuing early Monday.

After 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, that warning in western Quebec is expected to end later today.

Ottawa's Monday high is 0 C, its overnight low –5 C and Tuesday's high looks to be –2 C under cloudy skies.