School bus driver charged with distracted driving while transporting children

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a school bus driver with distracted driving after she was filmed using a handheld device while allegedly operating a bus with children on board.

OPP responded to a report about the incident on Jan. 29, and investigators were provided with a video showing a woman driving while using the device, according to an OPP news release issued Friday.

It happened in Stirling-Rawdon Township, just north of Belleville.

The 32-year-old driver from Marmora and Lake was charged on Feb. 6, and the school bus company was notified, OPP said.

