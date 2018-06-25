New
School bus crashes into south Ottawa home
Ottawa police say a school bus has crashed into a house on White Alder Avenue in south Ottawa.
Minor injuries reported in Monday morning incident on White Alder Avenue
Police were called at about 8:15 a.m., and headed to White Alder Avenue in Findlay Creek.
The crash caused minor injuries, police said.
Information on how many people were in the bus or in the house was not immediately available.
Ottawa firefighters said the home was not severely damaged.