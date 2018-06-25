Skip to Main Content
School bus crashes into south Ottawa home
New

School bus crashes into south Ottawa home

Ottawa police say a school bus has crashed into a house on White Alder Avenue in south Ottawa.

Minor injuries reported in Monday morning incident on White Alder Avenue

CBC News ·

Ottawa police say a school bus has crashed into a house on White Alder Avenue in south Ottawa.

Police were called at about 8:15 a.m., and headed to White Alder Avenue in Findlay Creek.

The crash caused minor injuries, police said.

Information on how many people were in the bus or in the house was not immediately available.

Ottawa firefighters said the home was not severely damaged.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us