For the 2nd straight day, it's too cold to run many school buses

With the wind chill making it feel colder than -30 again, many school bus agencies are cancelling service for the second day in a row.

Yesterday buses were cancelled for most of the region's schools and some buses that remained in service were delayed in Ottawa and western Quebec.

There are no school buses today:

for the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO),

for the English public and Catholic schools in Renfrew County managed by the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium,

for schools in the Kingston TriBoard area, and

for eastern Ontario's French schools — except those in Ottawa, Kingston and Trenton.

School buses are running in Ottawa and western Quebec.