Nearly 100 Ottawa school bus routes delayed in extreme cold
Nearly 100 Ottawa school bus routes delayed in extreme cold

It was deemed too cold for school buses to take students to many schools in communities surrounding Ottawa — but in the capital buses are still running, and routes serving English schools are experiencing "major delays."

No cancellations in Ottawa, while buses surrounding the city were cancelled

CBC News ·
The extreme cold, not road conditions, is behind many of today's school bus delays. (Dave Gaudet/CBC)

Monday morning's wind chill made it feel around –40 in eastern Ontario, and there are extreme cold warnings across the entire region.

No school bus routes were cancelled in Ottawa.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority later reported that nearly 100 buses were delayed anywhere between 10 minutes and, in one instance, 60 minutes for English school students.

Elsewhere, school buses are not running today:

  • for the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO),
  • for the English public and Catholic schools in Renfrew County managed by the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium,
  • for schools in the Kingston TriBoard area, and
  • for eastern Ontario's French schools — except those in Ottawa.

Schools are still open.

There are a few mechanical issues with buses serving the Western Québec School Board.

