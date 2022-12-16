School bus service cancelled in eastern Ontario due to snow

School bus routes across eastern Ontario are cancelled Friday, as the first major snowfall of the year hits the region.

Buses serving both English and French school boards in Ottawa and surrounding eastern Ontario communities are cancelled due to the winter storm.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority, which serves English public and English catholic boards in Ottawa, cancelled all bus routes.

The Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, which serves the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario and the Upper Canada District School Board, cancelled all bus routes.

The Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium cancelled all school bus routes in Renfrew County as well.

The Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa and Consortium de transport scolaire de l'est cancelled school bus routes to French schools in all eastern Ontario communities.

The various transportation authorities responsible for managing Ottawa's school buses announced the cancellations Friday morning shortly after 6 a.m.

Schools remain open, and parents or guardians are responsible for the transportation of students attending class.

School buses in western Quebec are running as normal.

Snowfall warning

A snowstorm bringing at least 15 centimetres of occasionally heavy snow hit the Kingston and Belleville areas Thursday afternoon before moving to the Ottawa-Gatineau area overnight.

Environment Canada has upgraded many special weather statements about the snow to snowfall warnings, including in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa says snow is expected to be heavy and wet. The storm could drop two to four centimetres of snow in an hour at its peak, according to forecasters.