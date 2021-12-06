Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Slippery conditions cancel many school buses Monday

Many school buses are cancelled Monday in the Ottawa-Gatineau area because of rain and freezing rain falling on overnight snow.

Buses are only running in parts of western Quebec and the Kingston area

CBC News ·
Students are pictured on a school bus after classes end in Surrey, British Columbia in January 2021. Buses are only running Monday in a few parts of western Quebec and the Kingston area. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Buses won't be running Monday for most English and French schools in eastern Ontario, including Ottawa.

English schools in western Quebec and all schools in the Centre de services scolaire des Hauts-Bois-de-l'Outaouais also won't have buses. 

There are scattered cancellations north of Kingston and Belleville. Buses are running to French schools in Kingston and Trenton.

There are targeted closures in two other western Quebec centres: buses won't run to and from Chelsea, Masham, Luskville and Couillon under the Centre de service scolaire des Portages-de-l'Outaouais or Val-des-Monts and Cantley under the Centre de services scolaire des Draveurs.

All buses are running for the Centre de services scolaire au Cœur-des-Vallées.

