Weather leads to 3rd day of school bus cancellations this week

The overnight weather and forecast have led to the third straight day of school bus cancellations in eastern Ontario — this time, because of precipitation instead of the cold.

Five to 10 more centimetres of snow are expected to fall today, on top of what came down overnight, with freezing rain expected in mid-to-late afternoon.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled buses to Ottawa's English public and Catholic schools for Wednesday.

It elected to keep them running during extreme cold temperatures earlier this week.

School bus service has also been cancelled:

for the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO),

for the English public and Catholic schools in Renfrew County managed by the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium,

for schools in the Kingston Tri-Board area, and

for eastern Ontario's French schools managed by the Consortium de transport scolaire d'Ottawa (CTSO).​

Schools are still open.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board said exams scheduled for today are cancelled and all exams are pushed back one day.

No school transportation agencies in western Quebec have cancelled buses so far.