School buses cancelled in eastern Ontario during storm warning

School buses are not running for any eastern Ontario school board Tuesday because of the snow.

All English and French school bus providers have cancelled service.

Many schools remain open, but check with your board or school for more information.

An Environment Canada snowfall warning covers most of eastern Ontario, as well as Gatineau, with the heaviest snow this morning and light snow through the afternoon.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow are expected, possibly more in certain areas.

The Kingston, Ont., area is under a winter storm warning.

Western Quebec's school boards have not cancelled buses.