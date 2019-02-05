School buses cancelled across the region, with one exception

Most students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario won't have school buses available today because of wet, icy roads.

A good part of the region was under a freezing rain warning for most of Monday.

It's led agencies to cancel bus service for the day for all English and French students in eastern Ontario, including Ottawa — except for the Kingston area.

There, the Tri-Board agency has also cancelled English school buses in North and Centre Frontenac, Lennox & Addington and North Hastings, while keeping it running in areas further south.

French school buses are on the roads today in Kingston and Trenton.

The Western Québec School Board has also cancelled buses for its schools in the Outaouais, as have the Commission scolaires des Draveurs, des Portages de l'Outaouais and Hauts-Bois de l'Outaouais.

Schools remain open.