Freezing rain cancels school buses surrounding Ottawa

The risk of freezing drizzle and rain has led to many rural eastern Ontario schools not getting bus service today.

Most of the region is under some sort of advisory about slippery conditions today.

That has led to school buses being cancelled:

for English public and Catholic schools in Renfrew County,

for the Upper Canada District School Board and Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario,

for schools in North and Centre Hastings managed by the Tri-Board bus service,

and for all French schools in eastern Ontario except those in Ottawa, Kingston and Trenton.

Schools will remain open.

School buses are running in Kingston, Belleville and other Tri-Board areas.

There has been no word yet on buses for Ottawa and western Quebec.