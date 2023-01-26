Snowfall warnings and cancelled school buses across eastern Ontario

Snowfall warnings persist Thursday morning and with a good amount of snow already fallen, all English and French school buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario.

Many schools with cancelled buses are still open. Check with your board or school about what your specific options are, especially with some schools holding exams. The Ottawa Catholic School Board, for example, has moved exams back a day.

School buses are running in western Quebec and most of its boards and service centres warn the weather could cause delays.

Ottawa is saying the same about expected delays with its buses — though it's not moving to its new severe winter storm plan — and Environment Canada recommends leaving extra time to travel.

Ottawa has a parking ban for most people on most streets from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Kingston is piloting a similar ban until March.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority says bad weather makes it especially useful to check the status of flights before going there.

The forecast

It's easier for now to go over the parts of the region that don't have a snowfall warning: just the Deep River and Pontiac areas.

Environment Canada's map of warnings in red for southern Ontario, as of 7 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2023. (Environment Canada)

Ottawa got more than 15 centimetres of snow at its main airport Wednesday.

As of 5:30 a.m., Thursday, it was forecast to get about five more centimetres by the afternoon.

Areas closer to Kingston and Maniwaki should get a little less and the snow should taper to flurries a little earlier.

Ottawa's daytime temperature shouldn't stray much from the –5 C at the airport at 6 a.m.

It should also stay around there most of Friday, with a dip to around –15 C in the middle Thursday night.

Sunday seems to be the turning point where the above-average temperatures the capital has had for the last few months drop to seasonal or even below-seasonal levels.

That may include a foray to –20 C Monday night for the first time since early March 2022.

Winterlude starts next Friday. If the Rideau Canal Skateway isn't open by then, it will be its latest opening date ever going back to 1970, surpassing the Feb. 2 opening in 2002.