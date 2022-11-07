Ottawa police say they have arrested four people at a school in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood Monday morning.

They said in a series of tweets there is no danger to the public at this time and the school is in "safe and secure mode."

Officers were called to the scene on Donald Street, west of St. Laurent Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m, police said.

Police asked people to avoid the area but they didn't specify what the call was about.

More to come.