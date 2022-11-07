Content
Police arrest 4 at school in Overbrook

Ottawa police say they have arrested four people at a school in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood Monday morning.

School in secure mode and currently no danger to public, say Ottawa police

A police car across the street from a school.
An Ottawa police vehicle outside the Ottawa Technical Secondary School. Students at this school said officers were called there. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

They said in a series of tweets there is no danger to the public at this time and the school is in "safe and secure mode."

Officers were called to the scene on Donald Street, west of St. Laurent Boulevard, around 9:45 a.m, police said.

Police asked people to avoid the area but they didn't specify what the call was about.

More to come.

