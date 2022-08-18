Children of fallen CAF members vow to make meaning of parents' sacrifice at scholarship ceremony 

Jenna Curwin, a second year student of English literature at Saint Thomas University in New Brunswick, walked on to the stage on Thursday to receive a $5,000 academic scholarship. But the one person she wished could cheer for her was not there.

Curwin, 20, lost her father John Curwin in 2008 when he was on duty with the Canadian Armed Forces in Afghanistan. She is one of 22 outstanding students who lost their parents in military service to Canada.

"He was the jokester of the family, which apparently I inherited. Everyone tells me that he would crack up at my jokes all the time. He was always one for an adventure," said Curwin, who was only seven when she lost her father.

Jenna Curwin, who lost her father in 2008, received a $5,000 scholarship on Thursday. (Uday Rana/CBC)

"I do wish that he could see what I've accomplished now and I could tell him all of my jokes and he would be proud."

Curwin said her father's actions helped make the world a better place and she wants to honour his legacy by making a difference in the lives of others in some way.

Benjamin Saunders, 20, was only two years old when his father Christopher Saunders died in a submarine fire. He said he wants to make meaning of his loss by making his father proud. With his scholarship money, he hopes to open his own restaurant business some day.

Saunders said he often thinks about how differently his life would have been if his father was still alive. "His death altered the course of my life," he said.

Benjamin Saunders, 20, was only two years old when he lost his father Christopher Saunders. (Uday Rana/CBC)

Being so young when his father died, Saunders only knew him through the stories people told about him.

"I'm sure he'd be very proud of me. You know, he was very loving, from what I've heard. I'm sure he would give me the biggest hug if he was here today."

Jasmine Vialette is a former recipient of the Canada Company Scholarship, having received the award in 2016. This year, she decided to give back to the foundation because of the sense of community she found there.

"Growing up, I didn't know anyone who had lost a parent in the military. Here, I built a really good foundation and community of people who had also lost parents in the military," she said.

"We still are in touch. And I know if there's ever a time that I need to reach out to someone or struggling, I have a community," she said.

Blake Goldring, chairman and founder of Canada Company, said this is the first year they've introduced a post-graduate scholarship for previous recipients who want to study further. He said this was done after the success of the post-secondary scholarship program.

"They have all suffered great tragedy. It is an enormous loss," Goldring said.

"But what the scholarship fund has done has allowed these young people to pursue their dreams and not really worry about the financial concerns."