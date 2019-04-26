Scenes from the Ottawa-Gatineau flood

Tensions remain high in the Ottawa-Gatineau area as the Ottawa River approaches water levels surpassing those seen during the devastating 2017 floods.

As the waters rise, residents have been filling sandbags, seeking shelter in community centres — and in some cases, just doing their best to go about their daily lives.

These scenes from the past week show what it's been like to live through the second "hundred-year storm," as it's been called, in two years.

Quebec Premier François Legault speaks to Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin at the edge of floodwaters on Rue Saint-Louis in Gatineau, Que., on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A woman walks through water at the corner of Rue Watt and Rue Sabourin in Gatineau's Lac-Beauchamp district on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Trudeau speak with residents displaced by floods at a relief centre in Gatineau, Que. on Wednesday April 24, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

A home on Rue Glaude in Gatineau, Que., is entirely surrounded by sandbags on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

A French-language sign outside a house in Gatineau, Que., on Thursday, April 25. (David Richard/Radio-Canada)

Ottawa 67's player Samuel Bitten delivers a sandbag during flood preparation work Friday, April 26, 2019, in Ottawa. The team was helping out in the flood-threatened community of Constance Bay. (Jonathan Jobin/Radio-Canada)

A member of the Canadian military helps transport sandbags through flood waters to residents on Friday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

An Ottawa resident works on his pump as waters surround his home on April 26, 2019. The city says people living in certain neighbourhoods could be asked to voluntarily leave their homes in the coming days. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Water pools in front of a doghouse in Ottawa's Cumberland neighbourhood on April 26, 2019. (Stu Mills/CBC)